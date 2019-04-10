Fed-Cup Singles
Singles | World Group
•Live
A.Tomljanovic
•
6
0
P.Parmentier
4
0
10 November 2019
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Ajla Tomljanovic - Pauline Parmentier
Fed-Cup Singles - 10 November 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ajla Tomljanovic and Pauline Parmentier live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 10 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ajla
Tomljanovic
Tomljanovic
Australia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age26
ranking51
Previous matches
Fed-Cup Singles
Singles
World Group
A.Tomljanovic
1
1
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
1st Round
V.Gracheva
✓
6
6
A.Tomljanovic
3
2
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
V.Kudermetova
✓
6
6
A.Tomljanovic
4
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Tomljanovic
3
6
4
A.Riske
✓
6
3
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
Q.Wang
7
5
A
A.Tomljanovic
✓
5
4
View more matches
Pauline
Parmentier
Parmentier
France
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age33
ranking122
Previous matches
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
1st Round
P.Parmentier
3
4
S.Cirstea
✓
6
6
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
P.Parmentier
2
4
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
P.Parmentier
✓
2
6
6
T.Babos
6
4
3
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
P.Parmentier
✓
6
6
A.Krunic
1
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
P.Parmentier
1
62
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
77
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more