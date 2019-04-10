Fed-Cup Singles
Singles | World Group
Live
A.Tomljanovic
6
0
P.Parmentier
4
0
10 November 2019
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Ajla Tomljanovic - Pauline Parmentier

Fed-Cup Singles - 10 November 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ajla Tomljanovic and Pauline Parmentier live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 10 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ajla Tomljanovic
Ajla
Tomljanovic
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    26
ranking
51
Previous matches
View more matches
Pauline Parmentier
Pauline
Parmentier
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    65
  • Age
    33
ranking
122
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

French Open 2019: Halep battles past Tomljanovic in opening match of title defence

Roland-Garros women
28/05/2019

Jo Konta through to first clay-court final in Rabat

WTA Rabat
04/05/2019

France reach sixth Fed Cup final with win over Romania

Fed Cup
21/04/2019

Bencic bows out in Lugano after shock defeat to Lottner

10/04/2019