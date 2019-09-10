Fed-Cup Singles
Singles | World Group
Result
A.Barty
✓
6
6
C.Garcia
0
0
9 November 2019
Match
All matches
LIVE - Ashleigh Barty - Caroline Garcia
Fed-Cup Singles - 09 November 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ashleigh Barty and Caroline Garcia live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 09 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ashleigh
Barty
Barty
Australia
- Height (m)1.66
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age23
ranking1
Previous matches
WTA Finals
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
✓
4
6
6
K.Plíšková
6
2
3
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
A.Barty
✓
6
6
P.Kvitová
4
2
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
A.Barty
✓
5
6
6
B.Bencic
7
1
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
Final
A.Barty
6
3
2
N.Osaka
✓
3
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
✓
6
3
79
K.Bertens
3
6
67
Caroline
Garcia
Garcia
France
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)61
- Age26
ranking45
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garcia
4
2
Y.Wang
✓
6
6
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
C.Garcia
✓
2
6
6
A.Potapova
6
2
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
C.Garcia
1
1
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
A.Barty
✓
4
6
6
C.Garcia
6
4
1
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
D.Kasatkina
2
2
C.Garcia
✓
6
6
