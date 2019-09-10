Fed-Cup Singles
Singles | World Group
A.Barty VS K.Mladenovic
10 November 2019 Starting from 04:00
LIVE - Ashleigh Barty - Kristina Mladenovic
Fed-Cup Singles - 10 November 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ashleigh Barty and Kristina Mladenovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 10 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ashleigh
Barty
Barty
Australia
- Height (m)1.66
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age23
ranking1
Previous matches
Fed-Cup Singles
Singles
World Group
A.Barty
✓
6
6
C.Garcia
0
0
WTA Finals
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
✓
4
6
6
K.Plíšková
6
2
3
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
A.Barty
✓
6
6
P.Kvitová
4
2
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
A.Barty
✓
5
6
6
B.Bencic
7
1
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
Final
A.Barty
6
3
2
N.Osaka
✓
3
6
6
View more matches
Kristina
Mladenovic
Mladenovic
France
- Height (m)1.84
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age26
ranking40
Previous matches
Fed-Cup Singles
Singles
World Group
A.Tomljanovic
1
1
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
Semifinal
B.Bencic
✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
3
4
WTA Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
2
6
K.Bertens
4
6
1
WTA Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
A.Sevastova
5
6
3
K.Mladenovic
✓
7
3
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
1st Round
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
3
6
Y.Putintseva
4
6
2
View more matches
