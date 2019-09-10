Fed-Cup Singles
Singles | World Group

A.Barty VS K.Mladenovic

10 November 2019 Starting from 04:00

LIVE - Ashleigh Barty - Kristina Mladenovic

Fed-Cup Singles - 10 November 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ashleigh Barty and Kristina Mladenovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 10 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ashleigh Barty
Ashleigh
Barty
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.66
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    23
ranking
1
Previous matches
Kristina Mladenovic
Kristina
Mladenovic
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.84
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    26
ranking
40
Previous matches
