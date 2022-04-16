Emma Raducanu lost 6-1, 6-1 to Marketa Vondrousova as Great Britain fell 2-1 behind in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers.

Ad

But she was outclassed on Saturday against Vondrousova in cold conditions.

Billie Jean King Cup Singles 'It’s pretty insane' - Raducanu pleased to win her first pro match on clay 19 HOURS AGO

Hampered by a minor injury to her right foot, Raducanu simply could not match the Czech's power from the baseline.

The Brit managed to break her opponent early in the second set, but failed to hold serve once as Vondrousova stormed to victory.

"I never played in such cold weather," said Vondrousova. "I am happy to be through. The score looks easy but it was a tough match and she was injured.

"I think my game just suits the clay and I feel good."

The best of five match determines who qualifies for the Billie Jean King Cup finals in November.

Britain's Harriet Dart must now beat Tereza Martincova on Saturday to keep GB in with a shout. However, the nation can still qualify as hosts as they are among the countries bidding to host the tournament.

Billie Jean King-Cup Raducanu wins on pro clay-court debut in BJK qualifiers A DAY AGO