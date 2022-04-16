Emma Raducanu said a foot blister made her feel "completely redundant" as she slipped to a heavy defeat to Marketa Vondrousova in the Billie Jean Cup qualifiers.

Raducanu had earned Great Britain their first point of the tie by beating Tereza Martincova on her professional clay-court debut on Friday , but went down 6-1, 6-1 to Vondrousova in Prague as GB fell 2-1 behind following Harriet Dart's loss to the same opponent on Friday.

Speaking afterwards, Raducanu said: "I have a blister on my foot, it kind of showed up after yesterday’s match and we’ve been managing it but as you saw I couldn’t really move or load either way and now it’s just about trying to get it better as soon as possible.

"It completely stopped me from moving, it’s tough to not even be able to chase the ball, even if the ball came around me I was struggling to get my feet out of the way and moving to my backhand, it was compromising every shot, it is very disappointing when you’re out there playing a rubber for your country and you feel completely redundant but I guess I can’t really do anything about it.

"Of course it’s frustrating, for sure [to be hampered by physical issues in recent matches], but in some sort of twisted way it gives me a sense of confidence and relief that I don’t think it’s my tennis that’s the issue.

"I think my tennis level is pretty good, it’s just about being able to repeat it or maintain it or not be hampered by any kind of physical issues and as soon as I sort all these out and keep building on my tennis level then I think I will be able to put out good matches back-to-back."

After her impressive win against Martincova, hopes were high that Raducanu could give 2019 French Open finalist Vondrousova a tough test.

But in cold conditions at the Cesky Lawn Tennis Club - forcing both team captains sitting courtside to cover themselves in blankets - and hampered by the blister on her right foot, Raducanu simply could not match the world number 35's power from the baseline nor her all-court skills.

The Brit managed to break her opponent early in the second set, but failed to hold serve once as Vondrousova stormed to victory.

"I never played in such cold weather," Vondrousova said. "I am happy to be through. The score looks easy but it was a tough match and she was injured.

"I think my game just suits the clay and I feel good."

The best of five tie determines who qualifies for the Billie Jean King Cup finals in November.

Dart must now beat Linda Fruhvirtova on Saturday to keep GB in with a shout. However, they can still qualify as hosts as they are among the countries bidding to host the tournament later this year.

