Great Britain have qualified for the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals after Glasgow was chosen as the host city.

The finals will be held on hard courts at the Emirates Arena from November 8-13. It will be the fourth time that Great Britain has hosted the tournament, previously known as the Fed Cup.

"This is an fantastic opportunity to build the profile of women's tennis and focus attention on women's sport," said Keothavong.

"The entire team are very excited about playing in front of a home crowd and hearing some loud support across the whole week."

GB will be joined at the finals by Australia, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Spain, Slovakia, Switzerland and the United States.

Defending champions Russia are banned from international tennis events following the invasion of Ukraine.

Emma Raducanu, Harriet Dart and Katie Swan played in GB’s defeat to Czech Republic on clay in March.

Glasgow will also be one of four cities to host the group stages of the Davis Cup - the men's equivalent of the Billie Jean King Cup - later this year.

"We have said that we were ambitious to bring more major events to Great Britain and raise the profile of tennis across the whole year," said Lawn Tennis Association chief executive Scott Lloyd.

"This gives us a great chance to open up tennis to more people, and create special memories that we hope will inspire the next generation of players."

International Tennis Federation president David Haggerty added: “The LTA presented a very impressive bid as part of a competitive hosting process.

“They have successfully hosted Davis Cup ties in Glasgow, and we look forward to having the women’s World Cup of Tennis take place in front of passionate tennis fans from around the world in an electric atmosphere, at the culmination of the women’s tennis season.”

