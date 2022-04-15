Emma Raducanu said it was "pretty insane” to her to win her first professional match on clay as she levelled for Great Britain against Czech Republic in the Billie Jean Cup qualifying in Prague.

The US Open champion beat Tereza Martincova 7-5 7-5 to level the tie at 1-1 as Great Britain bid to be a part of November’s main draw.

Harriet Dart had earlier lost 6-1 6-0 to Marketa Vondrousova, but Raducanu drew her nation level in her first match representing GB.

Raducanu says the win was very important for her on a personal level.

“This win definitely meant a lot to me because this year I’ve won a lot of first sets, I’ve been leading matches, and to actually close it out in two sets gave me a lot of confidence,” the 19-year-old said.

“And just for the team, we’re still in this, we’re fighting, it’s all to play for tomorrow. And it being my first match on clay for four years, it’s pretty insane. I don’t know how it’s been that long."

Raducanu, who has not played on clay since the French Open juniors in 2018, saved a set point at 4-5 and then fought back from 1-4 down in the second.

The 19-year-old says she was pleased with how she was able to change her gameplan according to the conditions.

She added: “What pleased me the most was the adapting I had to do because the conditions changed a lot, it was sunny and then cold and then a lot of wind picked up.

“Also on clay there are many bad bounces so I was struggling a lot with that and had to find a way to adapt. And I’m very pleased with the way that I managed to up my intensity after trailing 1-4 in the second set and overcome that dip.”

Team captain Anne Keothavong said: “First and foremost I thought it was a really gutsy performance from Emma and for her to be able to close that match in straight sets it took a huge effort.

“I think we have to go into tomorrow believing we’ve got a good chance. We came here as underdogs, the Czechs were heavy favourites and still are the heavy favourites.”

Raducanu faces Vondrousova, who the Brit beat in the second round of Wimbledon last year, first on Saturday.

On her next opponent, Raducanu said: “I feel like grass and clay are the polar opposites so it is going to be a different match.

“It’s her home surface, her home match, but I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s going to be a big challenge and probably the toughest opponent that I’m going to play on clay early days so it will be a great test for me to see where I’m at and build for the rest of the season.

“Every match I’m taking as a learning experience but the team are so fired up for tomorrow.”

