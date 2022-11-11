Katerina Siniaková - Coco Gauff
K. Siniaková vs C. Gauff | Billie Jean King Cup
Women's Team | Round Robin | 11.11.2022 | Glasgow
Not started
K. Siniaková
C. Gauff
from 18:00
Players Overview
KaterinaSiniaková
Czech Republic
- WTA ranking47
- WTA points1065
- Age26
- Height1.74m
- Weight-
CocoGauff
United States
- WTA ranking7
- WTA points3646
- Age18
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
3 matches
3
Wins
Recent matches
K. Siniaková
C. Gauff
