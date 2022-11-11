Markéta Vondroušová - Danielle Collins
M. Vondroušová vs D. Collins | Billie Jean King Cup
Women's Team | Round Robin | 11.11.2022 | Glasgow
Live
In Progress
M. Vondroušová
6
0
D. Collins
3
0
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
2 matches
0
Wins
Recent matches
M. Vondroušová
D. Collins
Players Overview
MarkétaVondroušová
Czech Republic
- WTA ranking99
- WTA points633
- Age23
- Height1.72m
- Weight59kg
DanielleCollins
United States
- WTA ranking14
- WTA points2292
- Age28
- Height1.78m
- Weight-
