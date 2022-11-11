Markéta Vondroušová - Danielle Collins

M. Vondroušová vs D. Collins | Billie Jean King Cup
Women's Team | Round Robin | 11.11.2022 | Glasgow
Live
In Progress
M. Vondroušová
M. Vondroušová
6
0
D. Collins
D. Collins
3
0
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Markéta-Vondroušová-headshot
MarkétaVondroušová
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
Danielle-Collins-headshot
DanielleCollins
United States
United States
2

Wins

2 matches

0

Wins

Recent matches

M. Vondroušová

D. Collins

Players Overview

Markéta-Vondroušová-headshot
MarkétaVondroušová
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • WTA ranking99
  • WTA points633
  • Age23
  • Height1.72m
  • Weight59kg
Danielle-Collins-headshot
DanielleCollins
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking14
  • WTA points2292
  • Age28
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight-

Latest news

Billie Jean King Cup Singles

LIVE MATCH: Markéta Vondroušová vs Danielle Collins

Billie Jean King Cup Singles - 11 November 2022

