Great Britain will play the five-match tie for a place in the finals over the weekend of February 7-8.

Great Britain are in the second tier of the Fed Cup rankings. Previously, only eight teams in the competitions' top tier could reach the finals.

However, they now have the chance to make it to the finals from April 14-19 should they overcome Slovakia. The showpiece event is set to be played on clay at the Laszlo Papp Budapest Sports Arena.

The Fed Cup is the largest yearly international team competition in women's sport.

FED CUP 2020 QUALIFYING DRAW

Slovakia vs Great Britain

USA vs Latvia

Netherlands vs Belarus

Romania vs Russia

Brazil vs Germany

Spain vs Japan

Switzerland vs Canada

Belgium vs Kazakhstan