Federer through to second round of Halle Open

Roger Federer is through to the second round of the Halle Open after a straight-sets win over John Millman.

The Swiss top seed and 20-time grand slam champion needed a tie-break to take the first set from the Australian before wrapping up a 7-6 (1) 6-3 victory.

Fourth seed Borna Coric of Croatia beat Spaniard Jaume Munar 7-6 (2) 6-3 and Roberto Bautista Agut, the seventh seed from Spain, got past American Taylor Fritz 7-6 (10) 6-0.

But eighth seed Guido Pella of Argentina was thumped 6-1 6-1 by Belgium’s David Goffin.

Wild card Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the former world number five, won the all-French clash against Benoit Paire 6-4 7-5 while Richard Gasquet, also of France, sank German Peter Gojowczyk 6-3 6-4.

At the Fever-Tree Championship’s at Queen’s Club, London, rain wiped out the entire day’s play leaving the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Juan Martin Del Potro and Stan Wawrinka kicking their heels.