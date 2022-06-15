Tennis

Felix Auger-Aliassime defeats Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals

Felix Auger-Aliassime overcame the challenge of American Mackenzie McDonald to reach the quarter-finals at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle on Wednesday. The fourth seed was taken to a tie-break in the first set before securing a 7-6 (9-7), 6-1 victory in one hour 34 minutes. The fourth seed will meet Polish fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz for a place in the semi-finals. Credit: Amazon Prime.

00:01:18, 15 minutes ago