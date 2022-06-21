Arthur Fery believes last year's experience at Wimbledon qualifying aided him after he won his opening round at this year's event against Thomas Fabbiano.

Fery, 19, who benefits from the LTA Top 25 programme which allows access to the NTC courts and facilities for the top 25 ranked British male and female players on ATP/WTA rankings and has also benefited from the LTA's enhanced Performance Competition Calendar that has provided more tournament opportunities in the UK this year, shocked former world No.70 Fabbiano 6-4 6-2 to start his campaign in fine style.

Ad

Having been just a set away from the main draw last year only to lose in the final round of qualifying to Tallon Griekspoor, Fery, who is from Wimbledon, believes he was much less nervous this time around.

Wimbledon 'Could really wreak havoc' - Kyrgios 'can match it with the best', says Hewitt 26 MINUTES AGO

He commented: "It definitely helped me just to get to grips with playing in big tournaments. I was a little shaky to finish off matches last year.

"I was so close to qualifying and nerves played a part there. It actually helped me today. I didn't feel nervy at all finishing off the match.

"I'm obviously very happy to get another win here at Wimbledon. It's always special to win at home at this prestigious tournament, so I'm very happy with that. I've been at college for most of the year so it's good to get back on the pro circuit and start with a win."

It was a clinical performance from the teenager, who beat an opponent over 400 spots above him in the ATP rankings for the loss of just six games.

Having performed so well, Fery hopes he can maintain his game plan over the next two rounds of matches.

"I stuck to my game plan very well. I served well, just stuck to my game plan and used my backhand well, defended at times when I had to. It all worked in my way today," Fery said.

"It's big for me. It's definitely not his favourite surface on the grass and he gave me trouble at times. He's got a big forehand and obviously very crafty and knows the game well, so it's a good win.

"[It gives me] mostly confidence, mostly belief that I can play at that level. I showed that last year here and this is a big stepping stone again, so hopefully I can take that into the next match and build momentum, build rhythm as I get matches under the belt."

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA Website

ATP Eastbourne Peniston continues dream run with defeat of French Open quarter-finalist Rune AN HOUR AGO