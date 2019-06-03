The former world number one last played competitively at the Australian Open in January, where he was beaten in the first round by Roberto Bautista Agut before announcing plans to retire later this year.

After undergoing successful hip surgery, the three-time Grand Slam champion is likely to feature alongside Feliciano Lopez at the Fever-Tree Championships, which starts on June 17.

Andy Murray is set to play with Feliciano Lopez, pictured in 2014Reuters

Murray, who has twice previously won Wimbledon, is expected to confirm his appearance at the Queen's Club later on Monday.

Speaking to the Telegraph last month, Murray admitted that he no longer fears the possibility that he might not play tennis again.

He said: "If I can’t… I mean, if it doesn’t happen, I’m fine. You're just living in that moment of trying to bear that pain. And it takes a toll on everybody around you – my team, and obviously my family have seen me struggling for such a long time.

"In the last few weeks since I’ve been able to start walking and running and doing those things, I have realised what is important.

" And now I realise I don’t need tennis. I don’t need tennis to be happy any more. I’m very happy right now. "

The 32-year-old teased that he might be set to make a return to court on Saturday when he posted a video of him working on his serve and volley.

Murray could be in line to face his brother at Queen's, with Jamie having recently changed his partner from Bruno Soares to Neal Skupski.

Ironically, the two-time Olympic gold medallist last played doubles on the ATP Tour in 2017 against the 51st-ranked Lopez and fellow Spaniard Marc Lopez. Alongside Dan Evans, he reached the second round at Indian Wells with a 6-3 1-6 10-6 victory.

Should Murray prove his fitness and show signs of good form at Queen's, an appearance at Eastbourne would be likely, with the hope growing for an emotional return to SW19.