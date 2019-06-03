Corretja: Murray's strength behind comeback... but don't expect singles return soon

[WATCH THE FRENCH OPEN LIVE ON EUROSPORT AND EUROSPORT PLAYER]

Murray has not played since losing in the first round to Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open, and the 32-year-old underwent hip surgery shortly after his Melbourne exit.

The Scot broke down at an emotional press conference which sparked fears his career was over, but he is now set to play alongside Feliciano Lopez at London’s Queen’s Club this month.

Andy Murray is in line to make a sensational return to tennisPA Sport

Eurosport tennis expert Corretja, who coached Murray between 2008 and 2011, is remaining cautious about the former world number one’s chances of making a singles return – but expressed his delight at Monday's development.

He said: "It's awesome news, especially since we never knew if he would be able to make it back on a tennis court.

“This is the first step and means he clearly wants to test himself. Hopefully he will make it back for singles too, but I don't expect that to happen very soon.

" In my opinion, he needs to take it slowly, but he is the one that knows his body of course. He is back this quickly because he is very strong physically. "

“He's been working so hard for the last 15 years and that's why now he's able to come back sooner than expected. The dedication he has for his conditioning is amazing - he spends hours and hours looking after his body.

“It's unbelievable news and I'm very happy for him, for his fans and for the game of tennis."