The Scotsman has won the singles title at the ATP 500 tournament five times in his career and has made appearances at the event after lengthy injury spells in 2018 and 2019, where he was the doubles champion alongside Feliciano Lopez just months after fearing for his career.

And, as top 10 stars Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas' places at Queen's have been confirmed, Stephen Farrow has claimed that the two-time Wimbledon winner wants to play there once more.

"We are thrilled to have received early commitments to play in the Fever-Tree Championships from two top-10 players in Daniil and Stefanos, and such legendary figures at the Queen's Club in Feliciano and Andy.

"Daniil and Stefanos have shown that they can beat anyone in the world, Feliciano's [singles and doubles] win last year was incredibly emotional and uplifting, and Andy is our greatest champion.

Video - Olympic Throwback: Murray’s match point against Federer at London 2012 01:09

"We know Andy is still working his way back to fitness, but we also know that he wants to play, so fingers crossed that he will be able to."

See also

Tennis news - Novak Djokovic wants to see ATP Cup and Davis Cup merge

Andy Murray has not played since the Davis Cup in November last year, and was absent for the Australian Open in January, where he is a five-time finalist.