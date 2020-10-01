The 22-year-old Greek needed over three hours to rally from two sets down and beat little-known Spaniard Jaume Munar in round one and he could not have hoped for an easier second match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Tsitsipas broke the 34-year-old Cuevas's serve six times while facing a single break point during his own service games and closed out victory in 88 minutes.

Tennis Muguruza eases into French Open third round 14 MINUTES AGO

He converted his matchpoint when Cuevas sent a service return long and will next meet Aljaz Bedene, who defeated Nikola Milojevic 7-5 2-6 6-1 7-6(4). (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ed Osmond)