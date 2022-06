Tennis

Filip Krajinovic beats former champion Sam Querrey to reach last eight at Queen's

Filip Krajinovic is through to the last eight at the Queen's Championships after a solid 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over the former champion Sam Querrey on Thursday. The Serbian will now meet British No. 7 Ryan Peniston in the quarter-finals. Credit: Amazon Prime.

00:01:14, an hour ago