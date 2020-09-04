Open with a breezy 6-2 6-3 6-4 victory in the second round on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime, seeded 15th at the hardcourt Grand Slam, went on the offensive from the start and seized control by making the 2012 U.S. Open champion, who has had two hip surgeries, move all around the court.

Murray came back from two sets down to beat Yoshihito Nishioka in four hours and 39 minutes in his opening round but did not have the strength or stamina to script another comeback and suffered four break of serves in the match.

Auger-Aliassime, who will meet either Briton Daniel Evans or Corentin Moutet of France next, did not face a single breakpoint and hit 52 winners compared to the nine managed by the Scot, who was playing his first Slam since the 2019 Australian Open. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Shri Navaratnam)

