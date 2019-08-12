Getty Images
Former champion Kuznetsova added to US Open field
Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova, the 2004 US Open champion, has been added to the main draw of this year's tournament after the withdrawal of Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova.
World number 67 Cibulkova withdrew because of a left foot injury, tournament officials said on Monday, meaning that the Russian moves into the main draw - and no longer requires either a wildcard or a qualification spot.
Kuznetsova, currently number 153 in the world rankings, becomes the seventh former US Open singles champion in the field for the tournament, which starts on August 26 in New York.
