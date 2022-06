Tennis

Former number one Andy Murray's progress from injury 'good'; critical of ATP ranking points decision

Former world number one and local favourite Andy Murray says he's feeling good ahead of Wimbledon but hit out at the decision made by the ATP to scrap Wimbledon ranking points. Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

00:01:19, 27 minutes ago