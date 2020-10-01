The American 29th seed, a finalist at Roland Garros two years ago, was rarely in the mix on court 12, her comeback to one-set all proving to be a false dawn.

The result capped a miserable run on clay this season for the 2017 U.S. Open champion, who entered the event on the back of first-round exits at the Italian Open and Strasbourg International.

Tennis
Few spectators or none makes little difference to Kvitova
17 MINUTES AGO

Badosa, 22, will play her first third round match at a Grand Slam against 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Roland-Garros
Highlights | Clara Tauson - Danielle Collins
23 MINUTES AGO
Roland-Garros
Highlights | Novak Djokovic - Ricardas Berankis
25 MINUTES AGO