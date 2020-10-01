The American 29th seed, a finalist at Roland Garros two years ago, was rarely in the mix on court 12, her comeback to one-set all proving to be a false dawn.

The result capped a miserable run on clay this season for the 2017 U.S. Open champion, who entered the event on the back of first-round exits at the Italian Open and Strasbourg International.

Badosa, 22, will play her first third round match at a Grand Slam against 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

