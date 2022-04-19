Former world number one Ashleigh Barty has signed up for a golf exhibition tournament, leading to suggestions she could attempt a top-level career in a third sport.

Barty shocked the world of tennis by announcing her retirement from the sport in July, and this latest venture into golf follows on from a stint playing professional cricket for Queensland and Brisbane Heat in 2015.

"It's such a unique opportunity to have fun, test yourself and compete," Barty told the Sydney Morning Herald

"I hope through my participation in the series that we can encourage more women and girls to participate in golf around the world."

The tournament is going to be based on the Ryder Cup prospect, and pits a USA team against one from the Rest of the World.

Team USA will be captained by Fred Couples, while the Rest of the World side is skippered by Ernie Els.

The 25-year-old will be joined at the Icon Series by the likes of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, along with swimming superstar Michael Phelps.

Barty is known to be a keen amateur golfer with a handicap of four, while her father was also reportedly keen to turn professional himself.

However, it doesn’t appear that the former tennis ace will take up the sport on a professional basis any time soon after telling the Courier Mail that she “had a good laugh about the speculation.”

The multi-talented Barty is also set for a venture away from sport, after agreeing to write a series of children’s books due to come out later this year.

The first event in the Icon Series takes place at Liberty National in New Jersey between June 30 and July 1, ahead of more tournaments in Europe, Asia and Australia.

Barty is hoping to bring the tournament to her native Queensland for the Australian edition, after taking out a stake in the series. It could also be held in New South Wales or Victoria.

