Australian Open champion Kenin arrived in Paris after a 6-0 6-0 pounding by Victoria Azarenka in her only claycourt match in Rome and was facing the 125th ranked Russian for the first time in her career.

After an early trade of double breaks of serve, Kenin broke Samsonova again in the ninth game and then held serve to take the opening set.

The players then left the court due to rain and when they returned Kenin quickly found herself down 3-0 and then 5-1 as Samsonova started painting Court Suzanne Lenglen with winners off her forehand and backhand.

The diminutive Kenin, however, did not give up and got a service break back just before play was halted again after the Russian complained of slippery court conditions.

When play resumed, Samsonova managed to hold her next service game to take the set and then broke her fellow 21-year-old's serve in the decider to take a 2-0 lead.

Kenin decided to change her strategy and started hitting a lot of loopy high balls deep into the Russian's court and it worked as she levelled things and then got the crucial service break in the eighth game.

She converted her first match point when Samsonova, who once again failed to get past the first round at a Grand Slam, sent a backhand wide.

Samsonova hit 12 more winners and just one unforced error more than Russian-born Kenin but lost in just shy of two hours.

In the second round Kenin will meet Ana Bogdan after the Romanian defeated Timea Babos 6-4 6-2. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Ken Ferris)

