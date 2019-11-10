France claim Fed Cup title with 3-2 win over Australia

Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia held firm in a tense decider to beat Ash Barty and Sam Stosur 6-4 6-3 at Perth Arena and secure France's third title in the women's team event.

France hoist the Fed Cup trophy for the first time since 2003, when Amelie Mauresmo led the French to a 4-1 win over the United States in the final in Moscow. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)