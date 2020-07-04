Frances Tiafoe latest tennis player to test positive for Covid-19

Frances Tiafoe has confirmed he has tested positive for Covid-19, just one week after testing negative.

The 22-year-old, currently ranked 81 in the world, confirmed the news on his social media channels on Saturday after feeling unwell on Friday.

He wrote: "Unfortunately, I tested positive late Friday for Covid-19 and have to withdraw from the All-American Team Cup special event in Atlanta this weekend. Over the past two months, I have been training in Florida and tested negative there as recently as a week ago.

"I am scheduled to have a second test early next week, but have already begun the quarantine protocol as advised by the medical staff here in Atlanta. While I’ve been so excited to get back out there, the health and safety of everyone continues to be a top priority."

Tiafoe becomes the latest player on the ATP tour to be diagnosed with Covid-19.

Novak Djokovic, along with Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki, all tested positive for the virus following The Adria Tour - a charity event organised by the 17-time Grand Slam champion.

The news comes in the same week fellow American John Isner, who will be playing the All-American Team Cup in Atlanta this weekend, told tournament critics to “stay in their basement”.

