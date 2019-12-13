The Italian, 39, posted an emotional message on social media stating she had been diagnosed with a tumour back in June, but is now ready to start "new projects" after undergoing chemotherapy and winning the “fight”.

“I’ll tell you what happened in the past seven months of my life. They diagnosed me with a malignant tumour, it was the toughest battle I ever faced in my life,” Schiavone said.

“But the best thing about it is that I have managed to win this fight. And when they told me a few days ago, I exploded with happiness and I still live with happiness today. I can cut it with a knife.

“I’m ready with my heart and my mind to start new projects I had planned, but I never got round to. So we’ll see each other really soon. I’m really happy of who I am today.”

Schiavone reached fourth in the world rankings, and won the French Open back in 2010.