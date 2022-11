Tennis

Francesco Passaro wins longest-ever Next Gen ATP Finals match

Francesco Passaro staged a remarkable comeback at the Next Gen ATP Finals on Wednesday, saving three match points to claw past fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi 4-3(7), 2-4, 3-4(4), 4-3(4), 4-3(8) in Milan. Credit: Amazon Prime.

