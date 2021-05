Tennis

French Open 2021 - Rafael Nadal sees both side of Naomi Osaka media debate at Roland Garros

Defending French Open champion Rafael Nadal says he can see both sides of the media debate surrounding tennis. Naomi Osaka has said she will not talk to the media after matches as she felt it was having a negative effect on her mental health. Nadal said he can see where Osaka is coming from but he also thinks the media plays an important role.

