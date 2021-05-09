Tennis

French Open 2021 tennis preparation - Andy Murray practises with Diego Schwartzman in Rome

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Former world number one Andy Murray continued his bid to return to fitness in time for next month's French Open on Sunday when he practiced with world number nine Diego Schwartzman in Rome. Murray, runner-up in Paris in 2016, isn't guaranteed a place in the draw via a wildcard after suffering a groin injury which has sidelined him since early March.

00:00:43, 14 minutes ago