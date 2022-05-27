Carlos Alcaraz produced top-drawer tennis to beat Sebastian Korda 6-4 6-4 6-2 to book his place in the fourth round of the French Open.

Korda arrived in Paris as the only person to have beaten Alcaraz on clay this season and he put up an excellent fight, but the Spaniard’s level was extremely impressive as he claimed the win in two hours and six minutes.

Despite playing on the major stage, Alcaraz said his aim is to keep having fun on the tennis court.

“I am very proud,” Alcaraz said. “I think the night session is really fun to play, the people enjoyed the match and I am so grateful to play in front of such a fun crowd.

“In every match I am trying to have fun. I love playing out there.

"I love playing in this kind of court and I love playing in France. I enjoy every single second.”

At 5-4 in the second set, Alcaraz served and volleyed on three occasions.

Explaining his thought process, the youngster said: “Juan Carlos (Ferrero, coach) always told me that in the tough moments to go aggressive. If I can do serve and volley I do. It felt comfortable. It is something I have and in the tough moments I use it.”

At 19, fatigue is not likely to be a major issue for Alcaraz. But he could have been forgiven for being a little slow out of the blocks after his epic five-set win over Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the previous round

You would not have known he had been on court for over four and a half hours against Ramos-Vinolas, as he made a blistering start.

Ferocious hitting from the back of the court, coupled with sublime touch and exemplary footwork enabled Alcaraz to secure an early break.

Korda did not do a lot wrong in the opener, but he found Alcaraz an immovable object as the Spanish teenager wrapped up the set in clinical fashion.

Alcaraz found himself under pressure for the first time in the match in the fourth game of the second set, but he staved off break points and - in a clear indication of him being a champion player - he broke Korda’s serve one game later.

Korda switched things up by playing in the front court, and he showed tremendous fight to hold serve as Alcaraz continued to charge - but the Spaniard held serve of his own in the 10th game to move two sets to the good.

Alcaraz showed in his wins at the Barcelona Open and Madrid Open earlier in the European clay season that he can go through the gears like few players.

With two sets under his belt, he kept his foot on the gas and a break of the Korda serve in the fifth game of the third set propelled him to the winning line and a clash with Karen Khachanov.

