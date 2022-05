Tennis

French Open 2022: Defending champion Novak Djokovic: 'Wimbledon ban is a lose-lose situation'

Hear from defending French Open and Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic as he discusses the points debate at Wimbledon. Djokovic said after winning his open match that he felt Wimbledon could have discussed all the options and talked more with the ATP and WTA and called it the "wrong decision".

00:02:48, an hour ago