Tennis

French Open 2022 - 'He's a great champion' - Novak Djokovic on Rafael Nadal after Roland-Garros exit

Defending French Open Champion, Novak Djokovic, called 13-time French Open winner, Rafael Nadal a “great champion” after he lost 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-6(4) to the Spaniard on Tuesday. Watch the French Open live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:01:30, 2 hours ago