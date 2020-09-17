The French Tennis Federation (FFT) had announced earlier this month that the tournament will allow a maximum of 11,500 fans per day at the claycourt major, which will be held at Roland Garros from Sept. 27-Oct. 11.

The FFT has been aiming to host daily crowds of 5,000 at both the Philippe-Chatrier and Suzanne-Lenglen showcourts while 1,500 fans were slated to watch matches at the smaller Simonne-Mathieu court.

The report said the tournament organisers are still looking to host 5,000 fans a day at Philippe-Chatrier but none on Suzanne-Lenglen or Simonne-Mathieu court.

French Open organisers could not be reached for comment.

France has recorded over 438,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 31,000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

A record 520,000 spectators attended last year's French Open, according to organisers. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

