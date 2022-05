Tennis

French Open draw: Iga Swiatek set to face familiar foe Simona Halep in possible fourth round at Roland Garros

The 2022 French Open could see some sensational matches after the women's draw was made at Roland-Garros on Thursday evening. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who has been an unstoppable force on the WTA Tour of late, will face a qualifier in her opening match in Paris, along with Britain's Emma Raducanu. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

