Tennis

French Open - 'I'm really happy with myself' - Stefanos Tsitsipas overjoyed with reaching final in Paris

French Open - 'I'm really happy with myself' - Stefanos Tsitsipas is overjoyed with reaching final in Paris. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with world number one Novak Djokovic facing Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's final and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova taking on Barbora Krejcikova in the women's final.

00:00:20, an hour ago