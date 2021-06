Tennis

French Open - 'It's not an injury' - Lorenzo Musetti says he wasn't injured against Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic was given a massive test by Italian sensation Lorenzo Musetti, with the world number one prevailing after the Italian retired in the fifth set. The 19-year-old elected to retire at 6-7(7) 6-7(2) 6-1 6-0 4-0 behind. However, he has now revealed that he was not injured.

