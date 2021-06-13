Published 13/06/2021 at 09:00 GMT | Updated 13/06/2021 at 09:51 GMT

Welcome!

The Men's final will Novak Djokovic go head to head with Stefanos Tsitsipas at Roland Garros.

World number one Djokovic is aiming for his 19th Grand Slam but just his second French Open title after overcoming favourite and 13-time winner Rafael Nadal in the semis.

Roland-Garros The stage is set for Djokovic v Tsitsipas in Roland Garros final 14 HOURS AGO

His opponent Tsitsipas is in just his first ever Grand Slam final but has impressed over the last fortnight, culminating in a brilliant five-set win over Alexander Zverev in the final four.

- - -

Roland-Garros 'I still cannot believe it' - Krejcikova reacts to remarkable Roland Garros win 14 HOURS AGO