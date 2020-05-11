Round 2, Shanghai
In a special 60 Second Pro, former French Open champion Simona Halep reveals her secrets to the perfect two-handed backhand.
Juan Martin del Potro has still got it – even if he didn’t quite manage to win this point at Roland Garros…
Top seed Novak Djokovic began his French Open campaign with a crushing straight-sets victory over Hubert Hurkacz, winning 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.
Serena Williams, chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title, overcame a wobbly start to reach the second round of the French Open with a 2-6 6-1 6
A ballgirl suffered a blow to the face after trying to grab the ball from a Denis Shapovalov serve at Roland Garros.
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga easied in the French Open second round with a 7-6 6-1 4-6 6-3 win over Peter Gojowczyk before being asked to pose for a photo with a baby.
Novak Djokovic has Rafael Nadal in his sights as he targets a second non-calendar Grand Slam at the French Open.