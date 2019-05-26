The Croatian has won just four matches on clay this season - three of them in three sets - but showed no such signs of rust against the Italian, running out a 6-3, 7-5, 6-1 winner.

Watch the French Open live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

The 2014 US Open champion came out of the blocks quickly, breaking Fabbiano's serve in the third game of the match and though he was pegged back to 3-3, he immediately moved back into the lead and reeled off four straight games to seal the first set and move ahead in the second.

Video - Highlights - Cilic comfortably beats Fabbiano 02:36

Elsewhere in the men's draw, 2014 semi-finalist Ernests Gulbis is out after succumbing to Casper Ruud 6-2, 7-6(2), 6-0, continuing his poor run of form, with the Latvian having won just one main-draw match since February.

More to follow...

FRENCH OPEN WOMEN'S SINGLES ROUND 1 RESULTS

M. Cilic (Cro) [11] def. T. Fabbiano (Ita) 6-3, 7-5, 6-1

C. Ruud (Nor) def. E. Gulbis (Lat) 6-2, 7-6(2), 6-0

A. Popyrin (Aus) def. U. Humbert (Fra) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(10), 6-3

S. Tsitsipas (Gre) def. M. Marterer (Ger) 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4)

O. Otte (Ger) def. M. Jaziri (Tun) 6-3, 6-1, 4-6, 6-0

G. Dimitrov (Bul) def. J. Tipsarevic 6-3, 6-0, 3-6, 6-7(4), 4-6

M. Berrettini (Ita) def. P. Andujar (Esp) 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-4, 6-2