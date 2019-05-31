Reuters

Federer battles past Ruud to reach last 16

By Carrie Dunn

40 minutes agoUpdated 30 minutes ago

Roger Federer defeated Casper Ruud 6-3 6-1 7-6(2) in at the French Open to reach the last 16.

The Norwegian did well to stay with Federer in the opening six games as far as 3-3, but after that the first set was one-way traffic - or so it seemed.

The second set was simple for the Swiss, who took it 6-1 in just 29 minutes.

Federer had to battle in the third set, and at 6-5 was up against it, serving to stay in the match.

With the set tied at 6-6, Federer moved to 5-4 in the last game, needing to win the tie-break for the match.

Victory still did not come easy, with Ruud took the final game to 10-8 before bowing out.

More to follow.

