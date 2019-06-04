Nishikori, the seventh seed, came into the match in unideal circumstances as had to survive a marathon clash with Benoit Paire in the last 16 on Sunday.

Watch the French Open live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

The 29-year-old looked completely shattered and facing Nadal on clay was about as bad as it could have been.

The Spaniard showed no mercy and ruthlessly dismantled his opponent in the opening two sets to put himself in a commanding position.

Nishikori valiantly battled on despite clearly struggling with a shoulder injury, but he was unable to prevent a whitewash as Nadal continues his imperious run in this year’s competition.

Video - Nadal celebrates birthday - 'I'm only 27!' 01:18

Nadal’s march to victory was temporarily suspended due to poor weather, but he quickly picked up where he left off when they resumed, wrapping up victory in no time.

Nadal now faces a blockbuster clash with Roger Federer in the semi-finals, with his old face beating compatriot Stanislas Wawrinka 7-6 4-6 7-6 6-4 in their quarter-final. .