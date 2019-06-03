[WATCH THE FRENCH OPEN LIVE ON EUROSPORT AND EUROSPORT PLAYER]

The Argentine No 8 seed lost the first two sets 7-5 6-3 before rallying with a 6-3 win in the third.

However, his Russian opponent, who is seeded No 10, clinched the final set with a 6-2 win and will now face Dominic Thiem, who put on a masterclass to see off Gael Monfils earlier in the day.

The 23-year-old, who produced 57 winners throughout the contest, sealed the win with an ace to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

"Yes, I would say it my best match and the best result for me - my first quarter-final of a Grand Slam. So thank you guys for supporting me," he told Eurosport.

"I have really good energy here, there's a really good atmosphere here. People like me, so thank you again. I would say you were supporting Juan Martin a bit more but that's OK.

"Thanks to my team for all their work and for always being by my side. Let's go for more."