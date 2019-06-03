Getty Images

Del Potro undone by Khachanov in fourth round

By Eurosport

11 hours agoUpdated 52 minutes ago

Juan Martin del Potro was dumped out of the French Open by Karen Khachanov in the fourth round.

The Argentine No 8 seed lost the first two sets 7-5 6-3 before rallying with a 6-3 win in the third.

However, his Russian opponent, who is seeded No 10, clinched the final set with a 6-2 win and will now face Dominic Thiem, who put on a masterclass to see off Gael Monfils earlier in the day.

The 23-year-old, who produced 57 winners throughout the contest, sealed the win with an ace to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Karen Khachanov

Karen KhachanovGetty Images

"Yes, I would say it my best match and the best result for me - my first quarter-final of a Grand Slam. So thank you guys for supporting me," he told Eurosport.

"I have really good energy here, there's a really good atmosphere here. People like me, so thank you again. I would say you were supporting Juan Martin a bit more but that's OK.

"Thanks to my team for all their work and for always being by my side. Let's go for more."

