Nishikori hits back to beat Tsonga in four sets

By Eurosport

57 minutes agoUpdated 38 minutes ago

Japan's Kei Nishikori overcame a sluggish start to see off local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 and reach the third round of the French Open on Wednesday.

The seventh seed looked tight in the opening set before finding his range on Court Philippe-Chatrier, rallying back from a break down in the fourth to advance in solid fashion.

Nishikori will face Serbian 31st seed Laslo Djere for a place in the fourth round.

Video - French Open 2019 - Highlights: Nishikori ends Tsonga hopes

02:52

Another Frenchman, Richard Gasquet, was also sent packing as he slumped to a 6-2 3-6 6-3 6-4 defeat by Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero.

A Gasquet victory would have guaranteed a French presence in the fourth round after the 20-year-old Corentin Moutet, Londero's next opponent, downed Argentine 19th seed Guido Pella.

