Edmund took the first set, but it was a finely-balanced affair, with the score standing at 7-6(1), 5-7, 6-4, 4-6, 5-5 and the Briton about to serve when the suspension came.

A massively partisan home crowd booed loudly as the players headed off court - set to resume on Tuesday should weather permit.

The British number one had remained level-headed despite his poor run and he made a blistering start on Roland Garros’ bullring Court One, which will be demolished after this tournament.

The Yorkshireman, who has reached the third round for the last two years, broke the Chardy serve to love in the opening game but was pegged back to 4-4 as the pair traded mighty forehands.

There was noisy support, obviously, for Chardy, who now lives in London, but the sizeable British contingent of fans also made themselves heard, making for a good atmosphere.

Edmund began to look a little tight but Chardy could not take advantage and the British number one raised his level again impressively in the tie-break, which he dominated.

He surged 4-1 ahead in the second set, too, only to lose a long game as Chardy hit back to make it 4-3. That changed the momentum and another break gave the Frenchman the chance to serve for it, which he took.

There was so little to choose between the two players, who have a similar style, and they continued to match power for power in the third set, with this time Edmund coming out on top.

But the British number one dropped his level in the fourth set to trail 5-1 and, although he mounted a comeback, it was not enough to prevent his opponent forcing a decider.

The light was fading and the noise ramping up as the players began that decider, but they still could not be separated and time was the eventual winner, much to the frustration of the crowd.