Trailing 7-6 6-3 2-1 to unseeded Cuevas on Court 6, 28th seed Edmund retired injured after complaining of feeling a twinge in his left knee.

It ended the British number one's hopes in the second round only a two days after he overcame Jeremy Chardy in five sets.

With Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans losing in the first round, it means there will be no British interest in the men's singles draw with Johanna Konta the only British woman still flying the flag.