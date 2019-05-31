Getty Images
Nadal through after win over resilient Goffin
Rafael Nadal needed four sets to beat David Goffin 6-1 6-3 4-6 6-3 to reach the last 16 at the French Open.
Goffin, ranked 27 in the tournament struggled to find his footing in the first set as he lost 6-1, and in the second put up a slightly better showing to go down 6-3.
In the third set of the match Goffin claimed his first break, to set up a rare set point against the Spaniard - taking a set off Nadal, a truly freak occurence.
In the fourth set, though, it was business as usual as Nadal broke and broke again to take a 6-3 fourth set for victory.
