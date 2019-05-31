Goffin, ranked 27 in the tournament struggled to find his footing in the first set as he lost 6-1, and in the second put up a slightly better showing to go down 6-3.

In the third set of the match Goffin claimed his first break, to set up a rare set point against the Spaniard - taking a set off Nadal, a truly freak occurence.

In the fourth set, though, it was business as usual as Nadal broke and broke again to take a 6-3 fourth set for victory.

More to follow.