The Serbian world number one was a man in a hurry at Roland Garros on Thursday as he completed victory in one hour and 33 minutes.

He will face Italy's Salvatore Caruso - who upset 26th seeded Gilles Simon 6-1 6-2 6-4 - for a place in the last 16 as he continues his bid to hold all four Grand Slams for the second time in his career.

Djokovic has reached the third round for the 14th straight year in Paris.

He did so by converting six out of 10 break points and hitting 21 winners against the Swiss world number 104.