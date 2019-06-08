The score 40-40 in the fifth set with Thiem currently leading by four games to one.

It is the third time that the match has been hampered by weather issues.

The match was initially scheduled to start on Thursday only to be completely washed out due to the poor weather.

Then on Friday the play was suspended due to the wind with Djokovic in particular complaining a lot about the situation.

Things were looking likely to be completed ahead of the women's final but rain returned and the players went off.

They will not resume before 15:00 CET which is 14:00 in the UK.

The women's final between Ash Barty and Marketa Vondrousova will take place afterwards.