The Spaniard, bidding to win Roland Garros for the 12th time in his career and for the third straight year, joins Roger Federer in the last eight after a 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 victory against the Argentine. It was his landmark 90th win at the competition.

Nadal won the first three games of the match and though he was forced to dig deep to save three break points in the fifth game, he cruised to win the first set 6-2.

He was similarly untroubled in the second set. Though there was only one break - in the sixth game - Nadal was not taken to deuce on his serve a single time.

Londero was under pressure on serve from the outset in the third set, digging deep to save three break points in the first game.

Nadal looked to be cruising to victory when he reeled off four straight games and although his victory was delayed by a mini-revival from the Argentine, Nadal still booked his place in the last eight.